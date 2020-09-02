FELONY ARRESTS
Juan M. Ortiz, 28, of the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 1 at Jones Street and Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving known stolen property, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, speeding, driving with a suspended license and violating parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dmar O. Tucker, 38, of Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 p.m. Sept. 1 on northbound State Route 99 at Riego Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm, driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arianna A. Garcia, 21, of the 500 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats or great bodily injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eric J. Corbett, 33, of the 6300 block of Channing Drive, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 1 at the College View Apartments. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.