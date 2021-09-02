FELONY ARRESTS
Michael E. Neel, 48, of the 300 block of Fifth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 1 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
