Jackie Kilgo, 60, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 1 at Farmlan Road north of Decker Road, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tara Rodriques, 39, of the 1300 block of Johnathan Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 1 at the 400 block of North Walton Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.