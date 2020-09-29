FELONY ARRESTS
Robert J. Guerrero, 32, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 6000 block of College Way on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dimas V. Hernandez, 33, of the 1600 block of Oleander Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:17 p.m. Sept. 28 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sean R. Sullivan, 39, of the 3400 block of Cannon Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 p.m. Sept. 28 at his residence on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony B. Duran, 35, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:32 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 1200 block of Stafford Way on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Zachary C. Emery, 32, of the 300 block of Jubilee Way, Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:36 a.m. Sept. 28 on Fourth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.