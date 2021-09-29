FELONY ARRESTS
Antonio Lule, 35, of the 6300 block of Dantoni Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, attempted grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramiro Pena Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, attempted grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Leal, 32, of the 9800 block of Maple Park, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:46 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 800 block of Jones Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Malia J. Lynn, 18, of the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 6000 block of Griffith Avenue in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tyler Johnson, 31, of the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:48 p.m. Sept. 28 on State Route 20 at Almond Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without lights at night. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John P. Flynn, 56, of the 1900 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 28 in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to provide a valid vehicle registration, driving with an open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misure of vehicle registration. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.