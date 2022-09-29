FELONY ARRESTS

Tabitha Marie Heidbreder, 38, of the 1600 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 28 at the 4400 block of Olive Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. She was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

