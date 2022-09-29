Tabitha Marie Heidbreder, 38, of the 1600 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 28 at the 4400 block of Olive Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Robert Renshaw, 37, of the 1600 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 28 at Lindhurst High School, on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school grounds, cruelty to a child and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Woods, 64, of Dobbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 28 at the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez-Sandoval, 36, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:32 a.m. Sept. 28 at Julie Drive and Clark Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.