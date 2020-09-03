FELONY ARRESTS
Zachary C. Macias, 25, of North Highlands was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on Sutter Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and obtaining personal identifying information of another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua D. A. King, 33, of the 1800 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:24 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.