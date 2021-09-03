FELONY ARRESTS
Denell L. Cravens, 44, of Iowa, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:54 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and felony vandalism. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Devon Magallon, 28, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:33 p.m. Sept. 2 on Highway 99 at Howsley Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and assault with force. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Veronica Steele, 33, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m. Sept. 2 at Highway 99 and Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.