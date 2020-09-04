FELONY ARRESTS
Phillip A. Jimenez, 31, of the 1420 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 6210 block of Sawtelle Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
