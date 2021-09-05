FELONY ARRESTS
Charles Sewell, 32, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Cooper and Reeves Avenue on suspicion of rape by force or fear and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhjeet Kooner, 21, of the 1200 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Isaias Torres, 24, of the 1100 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:57 p.m. Sept. 3 at Burns and Hassett Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Delia Zurborg, 52, of the 5800 block of Broadway, Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:22 p.m. Sept. 3 at the 1200 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.