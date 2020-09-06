FELONY ARRESTS
Jose De Jesus Ibarra, 25, of the 1800 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 3 at the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Drive, on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah Marie Mena, 22, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p..m. Sept. 3 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.