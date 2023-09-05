FELONY ARRESTS

Allyssa Smith, 25, of Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 3 at the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

