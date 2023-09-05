Allyssa Smith, 25, of Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 3 at the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jo Ann Carlson, 69, of the 300 block of B Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Charlie Joseph Kline, 25, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 4 at Dollar General. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brittany Denise Yap, 26, of the 6000 block of Oleander Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 3 at State Highway 70 northbound, south of McGowan Parkway. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.