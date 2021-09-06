FELONY ARRESTS
Shelton Taylor, 60, of the 1900 block of Whispering Oaks Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 5 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Simpson, Jr., 24, of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:08 a.m. Sept. 5 on Simpson Lane on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gurpreet Kaur, 34, of the 2500 block of Emerald Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at their residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhjeet Kooner, 21, of the 1200 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles Sewell, 32, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Cooper Avenue and Reeves Avenue on suspicion of rape by force or fear and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Hoffman, 42, of Iowa, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:54 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Rodriguez, 25, of the 600 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:21 p.m. Sept. 5 at Shasta Street and Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Olguin, 31, of the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:28 a.m. Sept. 5 on North Beale Road at Lindhurst Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Karina Contreras-Nuno, 33, of Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:11 a.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Foster, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 4 on Garden Highway at Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Parra-Castillo, 27, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at North Beale Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michelle Flores, 30, of Hanover Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 4 at B Street and Pine Way, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason A. Artzer, 39, of Sparks, Nevada, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 3 on Highway 20 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaias Torres, 24, of the 1100 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:57 p.m. Sept. 3 at Burns Drive and Hassett Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Delia Zurborg, 52, of the 5800 block of Broadway, Sutter County, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:22 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.