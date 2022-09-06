Kou Her, 40, of the 1400 block of Lisa Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:51 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 4400 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Kenneth Sullivan, 41, of Bangor, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 8500 block of Santos Domont, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brett Enos, 35, of Pittsburg, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 4 at the 1400 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Demetrio Jimenez, 33, of the 10000 block of State Highway 99, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 a.m. Sept. 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 33, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 4 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter Ticknor Jr., 47, of Magalia, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:38 p.m. Sept. 4 at Live Oak Boulevard and State Highway 20, on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Campuzano-Estirada, 20, of Washington, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 4 at Howsley Road and State Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Moseley, 34, of the 900 block of Mesa Verde, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 4 at East Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lee Ford Sr., 55, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 5 at State Highway 70, north of Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Chong III, 55, of Vacaville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:04 p.m. Sept. 5 at State Highway 70 south and Nicolaus Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Purcell, 36, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:02 p.m. Sept. 5 at Whyler and Oji Way, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lajuan Mosley, 22, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:47 p.m. Sept. 5 at State Highway 99 and Nicolaus Bridge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.