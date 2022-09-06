FELONY ARRESTS

Kou Her, 40, of the 1400 block of Lisa Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:51 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 4400 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

