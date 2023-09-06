FELONY ARRESTS

Julian Rodriguez Aleman, 20, of the 5100 block of Chestnut Road, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 5 at the 5000 block of Powerline Road, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person, concealing a firearm and participation in a criminal street gang. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

