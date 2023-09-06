Julian Rodriguez Aleman, 20, of the 5100 block of Chestnut Road, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 5 at the 5000 block of Powerline Road, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person, concealing a firearm and participation in a criminal street gang. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dennis Ray Tremper III, 30, of the 1700 block of Valley Meadows Drive, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety and possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy Bouslaugh Jr., 49, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 4 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angela Johnson, 33, of the 16000 block of Wild Rose Way, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. Sept. 5 at Civic Center Boulevard and Poole Boulevard. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anjaline Kahlon, 22, of Mountain House, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 5 at State Highway 70 northbound, south of Striplin Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.