FELONY ARRESTS
Jose De Jesus Ibarra, 25, of the 1800 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 3 at the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Drive, on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sarah Marie Mena, 22, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p.m. Sept. 3 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Wall, 34, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:21 a.m. Sept. 5 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Angel Mejia, 34, of the 800 block of E Garfield Avenue, Glendale, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 6 at the 200 block of Park Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lonny Evan Keel, 31, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:46 a.m. Sept. 6 at Alturas and Market streets on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard Saxon Miller, 27, of the 400 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 at Highway 20 and Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Edmond Ray, 25, of the 5000 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 4 at Highway 20 and Stafford Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caleb Rey, 20, of the 1700 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 5 at Walton Avenue and Camino Del Flores. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reid Wesley Sison, 30, of the 4100 block of Cortright Way, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 5 at State Route 99 and State Route 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manpreet Singh, 20, of the 900 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 5 at Park and Franklin avenues. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Lee Little, 28, of the 2400 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 6 at Lumberjacks. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
April Marie Coscia, 32, of the 2400 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sept. 6 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Anthony Gonzalez, 53, of the 1900 block of Crystal Creek Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 6 at State Route 20 and Harter Parkway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.