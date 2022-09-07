FELONY ARRESTS
Mindy Verrona, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Market Street, on suspicion of attempted robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
FELONY ARRESTS
Mindy Verrona, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Market Street, on suspicion of attempted robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Clavel, 26, of the 1900 block of Nand Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 a.m. Sept. 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Hardeep Hundal, 47, of the 1500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 6 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 33, of the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 6 at the 1200 block of Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brad Bauer, 35, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 6 at State Highway 20 southbound at Nicholas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.