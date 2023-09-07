FELONY ARRESTS

Charles Lemmenes Jr., 51, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

