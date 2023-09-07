Charles Lemmenes Jr., 51, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Pineda, 24, of the 3600 block of South George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at noon Sept. 6 at the 300 block of Page Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Nelson, 35, of the 500 block of Fruitvale Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 6 at the 200 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of arson on an inhabited dwelling/structure. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amie Stafford, 39, of the 400 block of Witt Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 6 at the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.