FELONY ARRESTS
Alex Garcia, 53, of the 400 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 7 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Lopez, 30, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 3000 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Reggie A. Aguilera, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 200 block of East 18th Street on suspicion of corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kinaya I. Hewlett, 42, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road on suspicion of corporal injury and using tear gas not in self-defense. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nancy V. Castillo, 38, of the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:39 p.m. Sept. 5 on North Beale Road on suspicion of two counts of felony DUI. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ravi S. Toor, 37, of the 3400 block of Apricot Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:21 p.m. Sept. 6 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Javier Bejar-Gonzalez, 40, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin R. Kleim, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.