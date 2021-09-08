FELONY ARRESTS
Daymein Stewart, 21, of the 1900 block of 14th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Sept. 7 on Bridge and Shasta streets in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Billy Sims, 27, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 900 block of N. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, first degree burglary and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Camilo Velazquez, 27, of the 9600 Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of Powerline Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael F. Hesse, 41, of the 1100 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and damaging a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ruby Yamoona, 28, of the 100 block of W 22nd Street, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 7 on Highway 99 at Bishop Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, two counts of child endangerment likely to cause injury or death and false identification to a peace officer. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mario A. Bernal Villalba, 24, of the 600 block of Rose Avenue, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 7 on Highway 70 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Bryanna L. Green, 25, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.