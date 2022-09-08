FELONY ARRESTS

Larry Vernail Fultz, 49, of the1500 block of West 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 9 in Olivehurst, on suspicion of making criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship.  He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

