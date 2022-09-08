Larry Vernail Fultz, 49, of the1500 block of West 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 9 in Olivehurst, on suspicion of making criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua James Slaughter, 28, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at the 1200 block of East 22nd Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Buechner, 26, of the 800 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Sept. 7 at the 700 block of North Palora Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Dean Bricker, 31, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Toyota Amphitheatre, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason Lee Kidder Jr., 23, of the 2200 block of Oregon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 7 at Maple and 7th Street,on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roxanne Miller, 40, of the 2800 block of Carr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 7 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Casey Buckman, 35, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bogue Road and Garden Highway, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Gregory Sherman, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:27 p.m. Sept. 7 at the 900 block of B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas Dee Armstrong, 33, of the 1100 block of Arthur Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:43 p.m. Sept. 7 at State Highway 70 northbound and Plumas Lake Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brittney Loveling, 31, of the 1200 block of Carlotta Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bridge Street and Joy Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Siarhei Ihnatovich, 48, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 7 at West Catlett and Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.