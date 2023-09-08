FELONY ARRESTS

Jonathan Maxwell Taylor, 23, of the 1900 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 6 at the 1900 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm, false imprisonment and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you