Jonathan Maxwell Taylor, 23, of the 1900 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 6 at the 1900 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm, false imprisonment and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan Carlos Medina, 70, of the 1200 block of G Street, Marysville,was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of mayhem, torture, false imprisonment arson likely causing great bodily injury and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Demi Wilson, 28, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 6 at her own residence, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Santos Vela, 36, of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Sept. 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Mendez, 45, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Sept. 6 at the 60 block of La Mesa Way, on suspicion of possession of tear gas as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean Thompson, 49, of the 700 block of Woodhurst Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:34 a.m. Sept. 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 48, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City,,was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rodney Dozier, 61, of the 12000 block of Long Tree Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 7 at Lynn Way and Market Street, on suspicion of attempting to receive stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyra Aldridge, 23, of the 11000 block of North Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Sept. 7 at Gray Avenue, south of Louise Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adam Damon, 27, of the 1200 block of Theresa Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:03 a.m. Sept. 7 at Peach Tree Lane, north of Queens Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Mallison, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 7 at the 900 block of Spiva Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.