FELONY arrests
Jhonatan C. Soto, 22, of the 300 block of McRay Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 22 on Highway 99 on suspicion of felony DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Derek A. Ramsaur, 27, of the 1000 block of Kimberly Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William J. Palaeologus, 33, of Tracy was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 900 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky D. Jeffries, 36, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:59 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1100 block of Reed Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting arrest, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and resisting an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Parminderjit Singh, 25, of the 5000 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 1500 block of Alfred Way on suspicion of intimidating a witness or victim, embezzling an elder and willfully resisting an officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Olivia Y. James, 35, of the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Esteban Raya-Raya, 21, of the 6000 block of Oleander Lane, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting arrest. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry D. Olden, 22, of Vallejo was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on suspicion of burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and altering a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre M. Flowers, 22, of the 1200 block of Milton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on suspicion of accessory to a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and altering a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Francisco J. Cervantes-Chavez, 35, of the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus E. Ortiz, 19, of the 200 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Sept. 21 on Orange Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.