FELONY arrests
David P. Barrett, 22, of the 200 block of Cypress Hill Court, Danville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travis W. Taylor, 31, of the 1600 block of Sixth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 8:08 p.m. on Aug. 31 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerry E. Young, 26, of the 300 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 31 at North Beale Road and Lowe Ave. on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kar K. Hang, 40, of the 13600 block of Dixon Hill Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9:04 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of Texas Hill Road on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Javier R. Armenia, 19, of the 200 block of California Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Yuba City on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymundo Lopez-Avila, 31, of the 700 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 at B and Shasta streets on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse of cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rene F. Vega-Ibarra, 33, of the 1500 block of Rushing Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 2:02 a.m. on Sept. 1 on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph J. Henley, 28, of the 800 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 1 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony C. Archer, 36, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Highway 20 and Stabler Lane on suspicion of evading police. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Chelsie D. Asher, 29, of the 4900 block of Virginia Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:56 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Plumas Lake. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon Kaviani, 22, of the 9300 block of Hoylten Way, Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Highway 20 and Woodruff Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Mendieta, 57, of the 2900 block of Second Street, Biggs, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:58 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Highway 70 and Plumas Lake Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marcia R. Sumait, 41, of the 200 block of W. Madill Street, Antioch, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m. on Sept. 2 near Arboga and Pasado roads. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cesar A. Vasquez, 20, of the 5100 block of Tulip Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. on Sept.1 in the 1500 block of Jones Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michale A. Nevens, 46, of the 800 block of Inyo Street, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:04 p.m. on Sept. 1 near highways 99 and 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick L. McBee, 33, of the 300 block of W. Duranta Street, Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 1 on Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cindy D. Treadway, 59, of the 800 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:13 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Highway 20 and Plumas Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.