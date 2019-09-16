FELONY arrests
Christopher D. Garcia, 51, of Oroville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of grant theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mathew Hooten, 33, of the 1100 block of Plumas Links Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 15 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua F. Duffey, 28, of the 1100 block of Claro Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. Sept. 15 in Marysville on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob N. Mico, 28, of the 4000 block of Deaton Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possessing a large capacity magazine, and converting a firearm into a machine gun. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph D. Nevis, 31, of the 1300 block of Freeman Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 10000 block of Highway 70 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gregory N. Liggett, 42, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 800 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas, and a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joe H. Benningfield, 28, of the 5800 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 700 block of Fourth Street on suspicion evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Haley J. Gilmore, 23, of the 1000 block of Mingo Road, Galt, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 2000 block of Rio Oso Road on suspicion of punishing or injury a child and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark A. Keesler, 38, of the 5700 block of Wildwood Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:59 a.m. Sept. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan A. Sanchez, 28, of the 1600 block of 3rd Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department 1:50 p.m. on Sept 13 on 3rd Ave. on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher S. Fox, 30, of the 2,400 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 12 on Thomas Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence and willfully causing or permitting harm or injury to a minor under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason A. Sheehan, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Debra S. Gonzales, 62, of Acampo was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 300 block of B Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tanika L. Perry, 39, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. Sept. 15 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alicia E. Rodriguez, 33, of the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 15 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel J. Jimenez, 22, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:38 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Garden Highway and Monterey Ave. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre N. Hilling, 23, of the 1800 block of Tumber Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:05 a.m. Sept. 13 at Carl’s Jr. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nodelyn M. Charley, 56, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lawrence J. Rehberg, 59, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 12 on Live Oak Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Villagomez, 29, of the 100 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Plumas and A streets. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.