FELONY arrests
Robert M. Patterson, 39, of the 300 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kathy I. Bailey, 48, of the 5900 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 6 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Collin M. Baroni, 20, of the 2600 block of Oak Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 8 on George Washington Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Giovanni S. Riga, 25, of Long Beach was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 7 at In N Out. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cheri L. Boals, 43, of the 700 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:37 a.m. Sept. 7. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Deyan Kostadinov, 31, of Folsom was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:12 a.m. Sept. 7 on Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Froylan B. Amescua, 40, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Gray Avenue and Colusa Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Destiny R. Monroe, 28, of the 500 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 7 on Park Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Letitia Y. Garcia, 57, of Woodland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 6 on Pass Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Dallar, 33, of the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.