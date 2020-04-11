FELONY arrests
Magdalena Stricklin Danielle, 26, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 a.m. April 10 at southbound Garden Hwy and Percy Avenue on felony possession of tear gas. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney Keith Noel, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the 1000 block of Live Oak Blvd. on felony spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dwight Zunino Lee, 38, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. April 10 at Butte House Road and Blevin on felony possession of fraudulent identification and forgery charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
James Elmas Teel, 19, Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:46 p.m. April 9. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.