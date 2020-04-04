FELONY arrests
Giovanni S. Riga, 25, of the 1000 block of Stonewood Moon, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 6:45 a.m. on April 4 at the 1000 block of Stone Loop Drive on suspicion of injury to a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas E. Jessen, 58, of the 6000 block of Griffith Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 12:02 a.m. on April 4 at his home, on suspicion of injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy L. Warren, 40, of the 8000 block of Camp Far West Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2:58 p.m. on April 3 at his home, on suspicion of injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse R. Self, 34, of the 4000 Weaver Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at noon on April 3 at his home on suspicion of possession of obscene matter. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.