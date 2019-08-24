FELONY arrests
Jana L. Hendrick, 50, of the 900 block of Spiva Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 23 on Live Oak Boulevard and State Route 20 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal treats and vandalism. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Simran K. Mahil, 23, of the 2,200 block of S. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 Aug. 23 on Grey Avenue and B Street on suspicion of felony reckless evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erica A. Kehoe, 18, of the 1,100 block of E. 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 a.m. Aug. 24 on 1,100 block of E. 17th Street in Marysville on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeffery S. Newsome, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on the 5,1000 block of Chestnut Road on suspicion of resisting an executive officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Troy J. Omahen, 23, of the 600 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:43 p.m. Aug. 22 on State Route 99 at Powerline Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dion J. Houck, 27, of the 600 block of Forrest Glennwood Drive, Squaw Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 a.m. Aug. 23 on Morton Street and Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence, tampering with an ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended or expired license and providing a false vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose A. Campos-Macias, 41, of the 1,200 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:09 p.m. Aug. 23 on Simpson Lane on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mark J. Strickland, 40, of the 1,400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:46 a.m. Aug. 23 on the 1.400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or expired license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pamela K. Baker, 52, of the 5.500 block of S. Foothill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 23 on State Route 70 at Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Alisha J. Ramirez, 40, of the 1,900 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 24 on 9th Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.