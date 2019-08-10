FELONY arrests
Joe Daniel Rodriguez, 33, of the 5000 block of West Onstott Frontage Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 8 near Walnut Street and Forbes Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald W. Britt, 49, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of resisting arrest. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Labria M. Henderson, 37, of the 1900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 9 at her residence on suspicion of obtaining personal identification information. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria E. Ruiz, 29, of the 400 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:06 p.m. on Aug. 9 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lloyd W. Beach, 54, of the 1100 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 on suspicion of a sex offender registry violation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan R. Doss, 27, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 9 at E and 5th streets on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alfonso P. Galvan, 36, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9 p.m., on Aug. 9 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Courtney M. Mayotte, 23, of the 5600 block of Arboga Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 9 at her residence on suspicion of making crimial threats. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Landon W. Azevedo, 23, of the 7800 block of Cedar Lane, Hilmar, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Richland and Jones roads. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marissa Woods, 35, of the 10700 block of Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:28 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Highway 20 and Buchanan Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.