FELONY arrests
Christopher S. Funderburg, 28, of the 6100 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:28 a.m. Dec. 6 at FoodMaxx on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ricky D. Jeffries, 36, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 5 on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger and a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel E. Hopkins, 50, homeless was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 500 block of 11th Street on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ripudaman Virk, 20, of the 2000 block of Aaron Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bradley A. Brolliar, 24, of the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 5 on Garden Highway on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon T. Dobbins, 25, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of a convicted felon purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cesar A. Vasquez, 20, of the 5100 block of Tulip Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:54 p.m. Dec. 4 at his residence on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregory D. Kelley, 37, of the 400 block of South Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry Reynolds, 30, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 4 on Civic Center Boulevard on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Leonel Morales-Aguilar, 27, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jared E. Shumway, 22, of the 200 block of Nichols Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 6. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Todd A. M. Metcalf, 30, of the 100 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 500 block of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samantha D. Bender, 38, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10 p.m. Dec. 5 on Third Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Karen E. N. Jarvis, 57, of Auburn was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 5 on Highway 65. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dillon J. Collins, 23, of Chico was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 5 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.