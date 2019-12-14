FELONY arrests
Samuel N. Rackley, 53, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:57 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of a violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sara J. Barber, 42, of the 2200 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 2200 block of Archer Avenue in Live Oak on suspicion of perjury, theft by false pretenses and forgery of a drivers license or identification card. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth A. Dunkle, 18, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose F. Ochoa Oregel, 28 of the 200 block of McKeehan Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 13 on the 200 block of McKeehan Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of kidnapping, assault producing great bodily injury, criminal threats and spousal abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Carlos M. Gutierrez Soltero, 18, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 12 on the 80 block of Second Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Reyes Santiago, 25, of the 1700 block of Torry Pine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 13 on South Walton Avenue south of Smith Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua D. Appelt, 36, of the 1400 block of English Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 p.m. Dec. 14 on State Route 65 at Oakley Drive in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.