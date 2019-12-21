FELONY arrests
Lloyd F. Clay, 48, of the 1900 block of Pinewood Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 19 at Walmart in Linda on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent and false impersonation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan L. Rapp, 37, of the 5500 block of Tailhead Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:58 p.m. Dec. 20 on the 700 block of A Street in Yuba City on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, a primary offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel R. Bright, 53, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 at California Check Cashing in Yuba City on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm and a post release community supervision violation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan L. Torres, 34, of the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. Dec. 20 on Chestnut Road and Third Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of evading, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Kyle D. Hanni, 34, of Blackfoot, Ind., was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 20 on State Route 20 in front of Valley Tractor on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without headlights. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Desmond Clark, 64, of Denia Beach, Fla., was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 20 on Third and F Streets in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.