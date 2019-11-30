FELONY arrests
Mary J. DeSilva, 23, of the 7700 block of Plantz Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 28 on Woodruff Lane in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jerome J. Urbini, 34, of the 500 block of Grey Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:58 a.m. Nov. 29 on Fruitvail Avenue at A Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher C. Estrella, 26, of the 800 block of Orange Ave, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 29 on the 800 block of Orange Ave in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer L. Andreas, 43, of the 1900 block of Macilla Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:23 p.m. Nov. 29 on Hutchinson Road at George Washington Boulevard on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gregory W.J. Shore, 22, of the 3300 block of Brougham Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 29 on Butte House Road at Tharp Road on suspicion of criminal threats and corporal injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Valentina D. Finn, 26, of the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Nov. 28 on Feather River Boulevard at Riverside Drive in Linda. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Oscar Magdaleno, 26, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 30 on Kimball Avenue at Brown Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.