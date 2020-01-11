FELONY arrests
Tyler R. Smith, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 p.m. Jan. 9 on the 500 block of Reeves Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, bringing contraband into a jail or prison and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Muhammad A. Adenwala, 54, of the 1500 block of Minories Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Roseville Police Department at 4:53 a.m. Jan. 10 on the 1500 block of Minories Drive in Plumas Lake on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.