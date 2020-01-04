FELONY arrests
Christopher R. Savage, 31, of the 600 block of Gregory Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 3 at his residence on suspicion of burglary and dissuading a witness or victim from testifying. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John M. Taylor, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2000 block of Knights Ferry Drive, Plumas Lake, on suspicion of possessing narcotics. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vanessa M. Betancourt, 33, of the 640 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:04 a.m. Jan. 3 at her residence on suspicion of identity theft and forgery of a driver’s license or identity card. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose D. Rodriguez, 33, of the 700 block of Olive St., Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at his residence on suspicion of driving a car without the consent of its owner. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Lisa J. Werblow, 57, of the 2800 block of Madrone St., Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Jan. 3. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.