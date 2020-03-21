FELONY arrests
Robert D. Halvin-Buttler, 22, of the 4800 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:53 a.m. March 20 on the 1100 block of Twinberry Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of burglary, attempted auto theft, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel C. Fregoso, 36, of the 800 block of Fredrick Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. March 20 on the 800 block of Fredrick Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan C. Weeks, 33, of the 1400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. March 20 on Bridge Street at Yolo Street in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary and committing a second offense while released from custody for a primary offense. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.