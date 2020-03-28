DUI arrest
Maricruz Romo, 27, of the 500 block of Grey Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:49 p.m. March 27 on the 1700 block of Live Oak Blvd. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
