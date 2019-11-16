FELONY arrests
Samuel Razhan Lyles, 27, of Marysville, was arrested Nov. 14, by Marysville Police Department, on suspicion of corporal injury involving spousal abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victor Eduardo Villagrana, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested Nov. 15 at the 500 block of Niel Drive by Yuba City Police Department, on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Josiah Gomez, 29, homeless, was arrested Nov. 14, by Yuba City Police Department, on suspicion of felony manufacturing or possession of a weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Frederick Mundinger, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested Nov. 15, by Sutter County Sheriff’s Department, on suspicion of grand theft auto. He was booked into Sutter County Jail
Shawn Richard Gutierrez, 54, of Yuba City, was arrested Nov. 15 by Sutter County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of stalking. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.