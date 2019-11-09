FELONY arrests
Dalton D. Broussard, 64, of the 400 block of Wilder Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 7 on Franklin Road at George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being an felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and a tinted window violation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin D. Hensley, 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:23 p.m. Nov. 7 on the 1100 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing and a parole violation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaswant Randhawa, 47, of the 100 block of Brittan Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Quick Stop on Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury and brandishing a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell L. Anderson Jr., 47, of the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter NET-5 narcotics unit at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 8 on the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timmy W. Lyle, 51, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter NET-5 narcotics unit at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 8 on the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Larry R. Rymer, 36, of the 900 block of Norton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 8 on the 19000 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.