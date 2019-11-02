FELONY arrests
Juan Ramirez, 28, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 on the 700 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tiffany I. Sherman, 36, of the 5700 block of Packard Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 1 on the 200 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of receiving stolen property. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.