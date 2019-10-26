FELONY arrests
Peter A. Gonzalez, 19, of the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 24 on South Tarke Road at Franklin Avenue on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon A. Clayton, 34, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Police Department at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 on the 5600 block of Arboga Road in Linda on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua L. Till, 28, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 25 on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor, resisting an executive officer, obstructing and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeffery M. Havens, 25, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 25 on the 1900 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Craig P. Christenson, 62, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:18 p.m. Oct. 25 on Ninth and F Streets in Marysville on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Misty A. Thornton, 29, of the 6300 block of Dantoni Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 25 on the 6300 block of Dantoni Road in Marysville on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
James M. Fiske, 30, the 6300 block of Bayberry Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Police Department at 9:37 a.m. Oct. 25 on the 6300 block of Bayberry Lane in Browns Valley on suspicion of criminal threats and cruelty to animals. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Miguel A. Ruis, 42, of the 800 block of Feather River Boulevard, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 5:22 a.m. Oct. 25 on the 60 block of Via Grande in Olivehurst on suspicion of criminal threats, obstructing and resisting an executive officer. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.