FELONY arrests
Ravanaur E. Gohleston, 26, of the 2700 block of E.C. Reems Court, Oakland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 17 on the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a firearm and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cynthia A. Buchholz, 27, of the 1500 block of Henson Road, Paradise, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 18 on State Route 20 at State Route 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Doulas T. Anthony, 28, of the 4700 block of F Street, Sheridan, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 7:17 p.m. Oct. 18 at Wheatland High School on suspicion of stalking with special circumstances, vandalism and criminal contempt. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Lakarea J. Hill, 24, of the 300 block of McRoy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 18 on High Street and Third Street in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.