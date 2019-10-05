FELONY arrests
Dajhare Bell, 20, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 3 on the 1,100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of embezzlement. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor J. Navarrete, 31, of the 1,900 block of Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 3 on the 1,200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of robbery of an inhabited dwelling in concert. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shaun A. Beck, 41, of the 900 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Russell E. Greer, 57, of the 1,000 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 1,000 block of Marcia Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kirk C. Mitchell Jr., 29, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:07 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 500 block of Evergreen Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Henry C. Ramus, 30, of the 600 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 4 on 9th and H Streets in Marysville on suspicion of felony reckless evading, resisting arrest, vandalism, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hali I. Wilson, 23, of the 100 block of Hooper Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 3:53 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 100 block of Hooper Avenue in Wheatland on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy and vandalism. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shelby L. Hawkins, 35, of the 1,800 block of 8th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 4 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Luis M. Vazquez Martinez, 32, of the 1,000 block of Hoover Street, Winters, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 Oct. 3 on Riego Road in Natomas. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Lucero, 65, of the 100 block of Clover Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:55 p.m. Oct. 3 on Clark Avenue at B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injury, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol and failing to stop at a red light. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Casey D. Brown, 33, of the 2,000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 4 on North Beale Road in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shane A. Legacy, 61, of the 7,000 block of Mae Anne Avenue, Reno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 4 on Ramirez Road in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.