FELONY arrests
Thomas V. Roper, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:28 a.m. Sept. 26 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and larceny. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rigoberto Guerva, 38, of the 700 block of Bromley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:27 a.m. Sept. 26 at the 1500 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carissa M. Resendez-Ocompo, 21, of the 1400 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 25 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Franklin K. Smith, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 25 at the 100 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of unlawfully purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew T. Essary, 33, of the 600 block of Cassidy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the 500 block of Cassidy Avenue on suspicion of preventing a witness or victim from testifying and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter R. Ross, 52, of the 5500 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of rape, threatening to commit a crime, asault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy E. Morris, 26, of the 1,900 block of 9th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 Sept. 26 on the 900 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of domestic battery, dissuading or intimidating a witness or victim, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eloisa Martinez Chavez, 42, of the 1,500 block of Maryclair Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 on the 1,500 block of Maryclair Drive in Marysville on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Kimberlee D. Lind, 45, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 26 on 10th Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randy L. May, 39, of the 2400 block of 2400 Rachel Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:43 p.m. Sept. 25 on Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Saucedo-Garcia, 26, of the 300 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 25. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isreal Palacios, 26, of the 16,400 block of County Road 87, Esparto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 26 on State Route 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Trinity R. Norris, 21, of the 400 block of Camino Cortez, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 26 on Shasta Street and State Route 20. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.