FELONY arrests
Daniel J. Forzaglia, 25, of the 2,100 block of Acacia Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 6 on the 2,100 block of Acacia Avenue in Sutter on suspicion of assault with means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and spousal abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dustin W. Thomas, 18, of the 6,300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 on Main Street at Winship Road on suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kathy I. Bailey, 48, of the 5,900 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 5,900 block of Park Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Brittani A. Blosser, 28, of the 100 block of Hooper Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 Sept. 6 on Almond Street at Colusa Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Dallar, 33, of the 1,800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 6,000 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of an open container containing alcoholic while driving a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.