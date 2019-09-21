FELONY arrests
Denise M. Sears, 35, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 20 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marco A. Cabrera, 35, of the 500 block of Yolo Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 300 block of E Street on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jordan J. Mitchell, 18, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marlon O. Turner, 38, of the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Yuba Gardens Apartments on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.