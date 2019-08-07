FELONY arrests
Elizabeth Pineda, 52, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:24 a.m. Aug. 7 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon-other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nathaniel Dowsey, 53, of the 4300 block of Twain Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon-other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Aurelio, 34, of the 1400 block of Mirada Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 a.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse, false imprisonment and robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew S. Miller, 31, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of grand theft over $950. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erica D. Hammons, 31, of the 1700 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Aug. 5 at her residence on suspicion of willful harm or injury and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Abraham Becerra Delgadillo, 28, of Lodi, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of South George Washington Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Daniel W. Reed, 22, of Live Oak was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 6. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.