FELONY arrests
Lucas R. Gardner, 19, of the 1500 block of Maryclair Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Laurence E. Williams, 36, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Aug. 27 in Yuba City on suspicion of driving a car without consent and possession of a stolen trailer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vincent D. Ciulei, 43, of the 2100 block of Highway 65, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 27 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of evading a peace officer and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Carissa M. Resendez-Ocompo, 21, of the 1400 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:56 a.m. Aug. 27 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.