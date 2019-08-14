FELONY arrests
Tammi L. Jackson, 21, of Minnesota was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 13 in Yuba City on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Algarin, 18, of the 6300 block of Wallen Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 3700 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sterling H. Hill, 60, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 300 block of D Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Ryan E. Russell, 22, of the 100 block of Hembree Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:54 p.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of Moon Avenue and Sun Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.